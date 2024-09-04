Peter Hook & The Light Confirmed For 2025 Rebellion Festival

(DPR) Following a hugely successful and sold-out Rebellion Festival this August just gone, the organisers are already deep into booking bands for the iconic punk event, which is set to return to its annual home of the Blackpool Winter Gardens, August 7th - 10th 2025.

Fans of legendary Manchester bands Joy Division and New Order are in for a treat next year when their bassist Peter Hook returns to the Festival with his band Peter Hook & The Light for a thrilling deep dive through his vast back catalogue.

"Really looking forward to returning to Blackpool once again to play the Rebellion Festival," says Peter. "The crowd is always amazing, and I'm sure 2025 will be no different."

Peter Hook joins a host of punk luminaries already confirmed to bring their power and energy to Blackpool. These now include Hugh Cornwell, The Selecter, HR from Bad Brains, Zounds, DOA, Los Fastidios, Crux, Buster Shuffle, Down By Law, The Undertones, MDC, UK Subs, Paranoid Visions, The Exploited, Riskee & The Ridicule, Voodoo Glow Skulls, 999, Millencolin, Pegboy, Toxic Reasons and many more.

Rebellion Festival 2025 is already hotting up to be one not to miss!

