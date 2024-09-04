TV on the Radio Expand 'Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty' For 20th Anniversary

(Touch and Go) Twenty years ago, Brooklyn-based band TV on the Radio released their critically acclaimed debut album, Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes. In celebration, on November 15, Touch and Go Records will release an anniversary edition of the project with five bonus tracks, two of which are previously unreleased tracks. The first, "Final Fantasy," is out now and is an early demo of what became the song "Bomb Yourself."

Originally released on March 9, 2004, Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes was hailed as "an immaculate album about disappointment in all its forms: romantic, civic, psychological" by Rolling Stone and was included in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

It features the single "Staring at the Sun" plus a wealth of other memorable tracks, including "Dreams" and "Poppy." See the anniversary edition track listing below:

SIDE A

The Wrong Way • Dreams • King Eternal • Ambulance

SIDE B

Poppy • Don't Love You • Bomb Yourself • Wear You Out

SIDE C

Staring At the Sun • You Could Be Love

SIDE D

Staring At the Sun (demo) • New Health Rock (Remastered) •

Modern Romance (Remastered) • Final Fantasy (2004 Recording) •

Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 Recording)

