Shelton & Williams Share New Album 'A Time For Every Season'

(Turnberry Records) The acclaimed bluegrass trio Shelton & Williams unveils their much-anticipated new album, A Time For Every Season, on Turnberry Records. This powerful project encapsulates the essence of life's cyclical nature, woven through stories of love, loss, and reflection. Fans can expect a timeless blend of traditional bluegrass, gospel, and modern acoustic elements.
Known for their poignant storytelling and signature harmonies, Johnny and Jeanette Williams with Jay Shelton have long captured the hearts of bluegrass enthusiasts with their rich sound and heartfelt lyrics. A Time For Every Season marks a milestone in their career, highlighting their musical evolution while honoring the roots that have defined their artistry.
Jeanette shares, "This album is incredibly special to us. It reflects our own journey as artists and individuals, and we're excited to share these stories that have touched our lives. We hope they resonate with our listeners, just as they have with us."
Recorded for Turnberry Records, A Time For Every Season showcases the trio's impeccable musicianship, emotional depth, and masterful storytelling. This album offers listeners a dynamic experience rooted in tradition, yet fresh and forward-thinking.
Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour- Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album- more
Linkin Park Return- blink-182 Stream 'ONE MORE TIME... PART-2'- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Releases First New Album In 9 Years- more
Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025- Corey Kent Recruits Lauren Alaina For 'Now or Never' Video- more
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour
Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album
Weezer Launch Voyage To The Blue Plant Tour With Sold Out Show
Oasis Look Back At 'Live Forever' For Vevo Footnotes
Slipknot Share Knotfest Iowa Details Including Knotfest Museum
Joe Bonamassa Joins Steve Louw For 'Cruel Hand of Fate'
Ripped To Shreds Unleash 'Visions of Sin, Mirror of Darkness'
Singled Out: Steve Hill's World's Gone Insane