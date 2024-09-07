.

Shelton & Williams Share New Album 'A Time For Every Season'

(Turnberry Records) The acclaimed bluegrass trio Shelton & Williams unveils their much-anticipated new album, A Time For Every Season, on Turnberry Records. This powerful project encapsulates the essence of life's cyclical nature, woven through stories of love, loss, and reflection. Fans can expect a timeless blend of traditional bluegrass, gospel, and modern acoustic elements.

Known for their poignant storytelling and signature harmonies, Johnny and Jeanette Williams with Jay Shelton have long captured the hearts of bluegrass enthusiasts with their rich sound and heartfelt lyrics. A Time For Every Season marks a milestone in their career, highlighting their musical evolution while honoring the roots that have defined their artistry.

Jeanette shares, "This album is incredibly special to us. It reflects our own journey as artists and individuals, and we're excited to share these stories that have touched our lives. We hope they resonate with our listeners, just as they have with us."

Recorded for Turnberry Records, A Time For Every Season showcases the trio's impeccable musicianship, emotional depth, and masterful storytelling. This album offers listeners a dynamic experience rooted in tradition, yet fresh and forward-thinking.

