Anthony Bonnette Reveals 'That's Just Me' Video

(B! Noticed) Anthony Bonnette, known for his raw, heartfelt storytelling, has announced his new release, "That's Just Me," a self-penned tune reflecting on his personal journey, freedom and the American dream. Over the past months of 2024, Anthony has released well-received singles that epitomize the genuine, heartfelt essence of country music.

Bonnette states, "I hope people are reminded that while we can impact the world, it's important to remember that what matters most are those closest to you. While not everything can have a simple answer, let's not complicate what is already complicated enough." and added, "The lyrics to me are my very simple way of saying I don't understand many things, but I do understand freedom. You may disagree with my beliefs, and that's okay. I won't hate you. I wanted to be unapologetically myself."

The official video showcases what hanging out with Anthony's family is like. The backdrop showcases a little of his personal life while reflecting the song's message. Anthony loves his life, country and the people in it. He misses the days when there wasn't so much division and life seemed a little more straightforward. The video touches a little on that simpler lifestyle.

"Expressing a strong opinion while allowing for different views from others is difficult to walk. Anthony attempts to do just that in "That's Just Me." I applaud him for that." shared Producer Chad Mauldin.

"Well I ain't young and I ain't pretty

I wasn't all that pretty when I was young

I ain't never been no Einstein

But ain't nobody ever called me dumb

I ain't much of a scrapper

You punch first I'll give you all I got

I ain't my Mama's favorite

She'll lie right to your face

And say I'm not

Well I did some time in college

Some time in jail and if felt about the same

I learned a lot more laying brick with Daddy

In the hot sun everyday

Then I learned to play this guitar

And it took me all around the world

I learned all I know about lovin'

From a little brown eyed Upshur County girl

But that's just me I'm a simple man

There's things I don't understand

I ain't no fan of high society

I like sittin' on an old porch swing

The girl I love up close to me

Wind chimes dancin' on the breeze

Just livin' right and being free

Maybe it's just me..."

Chad Mauldin is credited with producing, Engineering, and mastering the project. The song was recorded at KSIJ Studio, Mauldin Productions, Gladewater, TX. Session players on the recording include Jeff Shelton (Drums), Milo Deering (Steel Guitar), Jackson Mauldin (Bass) and Chad Mauldin (Electric Guitar and Keys).

Catch up with Anthony Bonnette on the road to join him on tour and experience the music live.

2024 Tour Dates

09-14-24 - Five D Cattle Company Steak House & Meat Market Avinger, TX

09-28-24 - Moore's Store - Ben Wheeler, TX

10-17-24 - Longview Arboretum and Nature Center - Longview, TX

10-19-24 - Neon Moon Restaurant and Social Club - Yantis, TX

10-26-24 - Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse - Lindale, TX

More dates coming soon...

