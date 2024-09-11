KillerStar Unplug For New 'Falling Through' Video

(SRO) Buzzed-about UK band KillerStar today (September 11) roll out the video for a new version of the track "Falling Through" from their KillerStar Reimagined album, due out October 4 on vinyl and digitally. "The songs on the album are a mix of quite radical new versions of the original album and remixes, for which Mark Plati did much of the production work," says band co-founder Rob Fleming.

KillerStar is a new band led by Rob Fleming and James Sedge which features an array of David Bowie's most trusted collaborators: Mike Garson on piano, Earl Slick and Mark Plati on guitar, Gail Ann Dorsey and Tim Lefebvre on bass, Emm Gryner on backing vocals, and Donny McCaslin on saxophone. Collectively they have crafted a sound which fuses the scale of classic rock with sophisticated harmonies and elements of art rock.

KillerStar released their self-titled debut album on March 1, 2024. It received critical acclaim with 4* reviews in The Times, MOJO, and RNR Magazine. They followed it with a headlining packed-out album launch show (March 16) at London's 100 Club. The band's founders Rob Fleming (vocals, guitar, synths) and James Sedge (drums) were joined by three of the album's key musicians: keyboardist Mike Garson, guitarist Mark Plati, and vocalist Emm Gryner along with keyboardist Dom Beken (Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, The Orb) and guitarist Kevin Armstrong.

Tickets are now on sale for KillerStar's U.S. debut on November 2 at the Cutting Room in NYC. At the NYC show, Rob Fleming and James Sedge will perform with Bowie band alumni Mike Garson, Mark Plati, and Gerry Leonard. They will be joined by Dom Beken (from Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets) and Grammy Award winner and saxophonist Andy Snitzer as well as Ulrika Bergelind and Nicki Richards on backing vocals,

"There was so much music recorded for the KillerStar album we felt there were some alternate approaches to versions of the songs that would be exciting to hear. With that in mind, we set about working with Mark Plati to reimagine some of the songs. This meant in some cases adding some additional instrumentation, in others it meant remixing the tracks with new approaches in mind, sometimes bringing to the fore instrumental parts that were already recorded. Many of the songs sound radically different from the original KillerStar album."

"We were excited to work with such a renowned producer as Mark who is already part of the KillerStar family, playing bass at our live shows. You can hear why Mark Plati was a producer of choice for bands such as The Cure and of course David Bowie. We also asked Catherine Anne Davies (also known as The Anchoress) to do a remix which is a really radical revamp of one of our songs ('Should've Known Better'). We are really pleased with how the album turned out and we think Reimagined will be exciting for existing KillerStar fans to hear and also for people new to our music."

KillerStar express timeless '70s musicianship and art-rock invention through a contemporary prism, highlighted by the singles "Got Me All Wrong," "Falling Through", "You're A Chameleon" and "Should've Known Better." The band was formed by Fleming and Sedge to capture a sound that they felt was missing: one that linked the current resurgence of psychedelia, the contemporary indie and alternative scenes, and the primal rush of early '70s rock 'n' roll.

With songs exuding gritty rock 'n' roll and time-honoured glamour, the record was full written and arranged by Rob and James before being completed by some suitably top tier collaborators. Mixing was provided by Dave Eringa, best known for his long-term creative connection with Manic Street Preachers, while digital mastering was provided by Joe La Porta and vinyl mastered byMiles Showell at Abbey Road.

