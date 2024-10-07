David Bowie Offshoot KillerStar Announce U.S. Debut

(SRO) Buzzed-about UK band KillerStar is led by Rob Fleming (vocals, guitar, synths) and James Sedge (drums) which features an array of David Bowie's most trusted collaborators. The band will make their U.S. concert debut on Saturday, November 2 at the Cutting Room in NYC.

At this NYC show, Fleming and Sedge will perform with Bowie band alumni Mike Garson, Mark Plati, and Gerry Leonard. They will be joined by Dom Beken (from Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets) and Grammy Award winner and saxophonist Andy Snitzer as well as Ulrika Bergelind and Nicki Richards on backing vocals. Rob Fleming says, "We're excited to be playing our first KillerStar USA live show in NYC. Whilst it's a first for KillerStar, it's a city where some of the band live and many of them have gigged before, like the David Bowie band alumni Mike Garson, Mark Plati, and Gerry Leonard, plus, Dom Beken with Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets and of course New York locals Nicki Richards and Andy Snitzer. NYC is such a vibrant city with an amazing musical legacy, and we can't wait to play the Cutting Room on Nov 2."

KillerStar released their self-titled debut album on March 1, 2024, receiving critical acclaim with 4 star reviews in The Times, MOJO, and RNR Magazine and was named one of "The 12 most exciting acts in the world right now" by Q magazine. They followed it with a headlining packed-out album launch show (March 16) at London's 100 Club. Almost one year later on March 8, 2025, they will return to The 100 Club and musicians joining Fleming and Sedge are Mike Garson, Mark Plati, Dom Beken, Kevin Armstrong, Ulrika Bergelind with guest Simon Bates.

Last month, the band rolled out the video for a new version of the track "Falling Through" from their upcoming KillerStar Reimagined album, due out October 11 on vinyl and digitally. "The songs on the album are a mix of quite radical new versions of the original album and remixes, for which Mark Plati did much of the production work," says band co-founder Rob Fleming.

Album track listing for KillerStar Reimagined

1. Go (Hold On Tight) (Alternative Version)

2. Falling Through (Alternative Version)

3. Too Late (Alternative Version)

4. Should've Known Better (The Anchoress Remix)

5. Everybody Loves A Hero (Alternative Version)

6. Falling Through (Acoustic Version)

7. Everybody Loves A Hero (Ambient Version)

