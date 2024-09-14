Certain Death Deliver New Single 'NHR'

(BPM) Certain Death has released their new hard-hitting single, "NHR." The song was written about the struggles that lead singer Henry Black and many other Jewish families faced while trying to escape persecution in Eastern Europe in the early 20th century. It weaves from psychedelic harmonized guitar passages to heavy verses and guitar solos and finds itself back at the song's beginning in the last section.

"While this new song is a deeply personal one for me, 'NHR' can really stand for whatever it is the listener wants," said lead singer Henry Black. "Ancestral trauma is fairly universal for any group of people."

Their first single off their upcoming LP called "Paranoid" came out last month and received high reviews from the likes of Blast Out Your Stereo and Vanyaland.com who said, "the throwback rock and roll barnstormer hit the streams over the weekend (August 11), and it doesn't take long to reach a '70s-flavored cruising altitude as it explores the seedy underbelly of city nightlife."

The band is currently working on their new LP titled Strange Garden, which will be released in October.

