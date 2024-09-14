.

Knox Shares New Single 'Invisible'

09-14-2024
Knox Shares New Single 'Invisible'

(Atlantic) Nashville-based alt-pop artist Knox is continuing what has proven a banner year with his latest single, "Invisible," available now via Atlantic Records. The track is already an undeniable favorite with fans after well-received live performances on tour throughout 2024 and a series of popular social media teases this summer.

Knox will celebrate "Invisible" - and more new music to come - with an upcoming series of live dates alongside Quinn XCII's All You Can Eat Tour beginning October 4 at La Crosse, WI's La Crosse Center.

The run will be highlighted by eagerly awaited shows at such famed venues as Milwaukee, WI's The Rave / Eagles Club (October 5), Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium (October 8), Port Chester, NY's Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre (October 22).

All Dates w/ Quinn XCII's All You Can Eat Tour

OCTOBER

4 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

8 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

11 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center

22 - Port Chester, NY - Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre

23 - Washington, DC - Echostage

25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

27 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Related Stories
Knox Shares New Single 'Invisible'

Morgan Wallen Adds 2nd Night At Neyland

Michael Ray And Michael Knox Finishing Up 'Dive Bars & Broken Hearts' EP

News > Knox

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more

Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release- Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming- more

Day In Country

Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers New Single 'Icing'- Steep Canyon Rangers- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Micki Free - Dreamcatcher

Latest News

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary

Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart

Jack White Premieres 'That's How I'm Feeling' video

Sick Puppies 'Going Places' With New Video

Snow Patrol's New Album 'The Forest Is The Path' Arrives

Hear Hinder's New Song 'Live Without It'

August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video

Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'Miss You When You're Gone' Video