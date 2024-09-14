Knox Shares New Single 'Invisible'

(Atlantic) Nashville-based alt-pop artist Knox is continuing what has proven a banner year with his latest single, "Invisible," available now via Atlantic Records. The track is already an undeniable favorite with fans after well-received live performances on tour throughout 2024 and a series of popular social media teases this summer.

Knox will celebrate "Invisible" - and more new music to come - with an upcoming series of live dates alongside Quinn XCII's All You Can Eat Tour beginning October 4 at La Crosse, WI's La Crosse Center.

The run will be highlighted by eagerly awaited shows at such famed venues as Milwaukee, WI's The Rave / Eagles Club (October 5), Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium (October 8), Port Chester, NY's Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre (October 22).

All Dates w/ Quinn XCII's All You Can Eat Tour



OCTOBER

4 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

8 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

11 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center

22 - Port Chester, NY - Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre

23 - Washington, DC - Echostage

25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

27 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

