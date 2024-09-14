Knox Shares New Single 'Invisible'

(Atlantic) Nashville-based alt-pop artist Knox is continuing what has proven a banner year with his latest single, "Invisible," available now via Atlantic Records. The track is already an undeniable favorite with fans after well-received live performances on tour throughout 2024 and a series of popular social media teases this summer.
Knox will celebrate "Invisible" - and more new music to come - with an upcoming series of live dates alongside Quinn XCII's All You Can Eat Tour beginning October 4 at La Crosse, WI's La Crosse Center.
The run will be highlighted by eagerly awaited shows at such famed venues as Milwaukee, WI's The Rave / Eagles Club (October 5), Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium (October 8), Port Chester, NY's Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre (October 22).
All Dates w/ Quinn XCII's All You Can Eat Tour
OCTOBER
4 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center
5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
8 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
10 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
11 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center
22 - Port Chester, NY - Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre
23 - Washington, DC - Echostage
25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
27 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
