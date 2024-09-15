Stephen Dawes Releases 'Up At Night' EP

(Republic) Stephen Dawes has released his brand new "Up At Night" EP, which includes the new single "In His Room" as well as previously released "Cherry Red", title track "Up At Night", "I'm Yours", and "Want Me".

Stephen kicked off a headline run last night to a sold-out crowd at Mercury Lounge in New York, NY. Continuing on the road across North America this Fall, Stephen will join Griff on tour starting September 16 in Philadelphia, PA thru October 10 in Tempe, AZ.

Last year, his 2023 fan favorite The Day We Met EP racked up over 28 million streams and garnered critical acclaim. SWEETY HIGH applauded how "It encapsulates his personal journey thus far, transforming his emotions into unforgettable tracks." Not to mention, he canvased the country on tour with Peter McPoland in support of the project.

TOUR DATES:

9/16 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts*

9/17 New York, NY Terminal 5*

9/20 Boston, MA House Of Blues*

9/21 Montreal, CA Le National*

9/22 Toronto, CA Danforth Music Hall*

9/24 Detroit, MI Saint Andrews' Hall*

9/26 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre*

9/27 Minneapolis, MI First Avenue - Mainroom*

9/29 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre*

9/30 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot*

10/2 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom*

10/3 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*

10/4 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom*

10/6 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom*

10/7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern*

10/9 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park*

10/10 Tempe, AZ The Van Buren*

* Supporting Griff

