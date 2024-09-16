Gong Releasing Special Edition Of 'Unending Ascending'

(Glass Onyon) Progressive, psychedelic rock pioneers Gong have announced a new special edition of their highly praised 2023 release Unending Ascending, which is set to be released on September 20th.
The new release, a CD package with an 8-page booklet, includes 6 previously unreleased bonus tracks recorded live from the band's superb 2024 show at Edinburgh's Summerhall as part of the 'Gong + Ozric Tentacles UK Tour'.
The release coincides with Gong's extensive late-2024 North American & European tour which will see them play shows across the USA, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Poland, amongst others. "It's been a long time coming but, following the release of Unending Ascending, Gong are delighted to be playing in the US. No minds left unblown or else" says Kavus Torabi.
