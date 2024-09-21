Julian Casblancas + The Voidz Deliver 'Like All Before You'

(2b) Julian Casblancas + The Voidz release their third album Like All Before You. This album was meticulously crafted at the band's home studio in Venice, CA and the renowned Vox Studios in Los Angeles. The band collaborated with producers Ivan Wayman (Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, The War on Drugs), Justin Raisen (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor), and SAD PONY (Lil Yachty, Drake) on several tracks.

With Like All Before You, The Voidz continues to push the boundaries of modern rock, blending raw energy with bold experimentation, cementing their place as innovators in the genre. Stream the album here

As the frontman and sole songwriter of The Strokes, Julian Casablancas helped ignite a depth charge that helped reinvigorate modern music. In 2013, Casablancas morphed into the next stage in his artistic development: The Voidz. The Voidz are a band led by Julian Casablancas (lead vocalist) and include Jeff Kite (keys), Alex Carapetis (drums), Amir Yaghmai (guitar), Jake Bercovici (bass), and Jeramy "Beardo" Gritter (guitar). Over the course of two albums-the daring 2014 debut album Tyranny and its 2018 follow-up Virtue - The Voidz' wild genre-splicing was embraced by fans of all genres and critics alike, developing an underground cult following. From experimental and heavy metal to new wave and underground world music, all the way to old school hip-hop beats, indie rock, secret jazz, and classical leanings, The Voidz simply refer to their style (semi-jokingly) as "prison jazz." They've also furthered their mutant-pop tendencies via collaborations with like-minded artists as diverse as Daft Punk ("Instant Crush", "Infinity Repeating"), Mac DeMarco ("Did My Best"), and an original song for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto.

Tracklist

1. Overture

2. Square Wave

3. Prophecy of The Dragon

4. 7 Horses

5. Spectral Analysis

6. Flexorcist

7. Perseverance-1C2S

8. All The Same

9. When Will The Time of These Bastards End

10. Walk Off (Outro)

Live Dates:

October 16: The Voidz Live @ The Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

October 18: The Voidz Live @ The Apollo, New York City, NY

October 21: The Voidz Live @ Knockdown Center, Maspeth, NY

