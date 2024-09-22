Hunter Hayes Revisits 'In A Song'

(TOC) Hunter Hayes released a brand-new rendition of his 2013 single, "In A Song." The track is the first of three remixed, remastered and reimagined versions of previously released songs that are featured on his newest project, Lost & Found. Alongside the track, Hayes also released a coinciding visualizer.

Expressing the pain of a broken relationship and the journey of healing, Hayes, who has always found comfort and strength in music, illustrates that through the ups and downs, you can find your way back to yourself and eventually discover where you truly belong.

More than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; Lost & Found is a glimpse into Hayes' evolving sound and what fans can expect from his upcoming work. As he closes one chapter and embarks on a new phase of his artistry, Hayes reimagines how the songs have grown with time and paints a compelling narrative of transformation.

With more new music on the way, Hayes will bring the new renditions into his electrifying live performances this year throughout his remaining tour dates, including a live performance at GoldenSky Festival later this Fall.

Related Stories

Hunter Hayes Premieres 'About A Boy' Video

Hunter Hayes Shares Two New Songs

News > Hunter Hayes