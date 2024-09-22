Hunter Hayes Revisits 'In A Song'

(TOC) Hunter Hayes released a brand-new rendition of his 2013 single, "In A Song." The track is the first of three remixed, remastered and reimagined versions of previously released songs that are featured on his newest project, Lost & Found. Alongside the track, Hayes also released a coinciding visualizer.
Expressing the pain of a broken relationship and the journey of healing, Hayes, who has always found comfort and strength in music, illustrates that through the ups and downs, you can find your way back to yourself and eventually discover where you truly belong.
More than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; Lost & Found is a glimpse into Hayes' evolving sound and what fans can expect from his upcoming work. As he closes one chapter and embarks on a new phase of his artistry, Hayes reimagines how the songs have grown with time and paints a compelling narrative of transformation.
With more new music on the way, Hayes will bring the new renditions into his electrifying live performances this year throughout his remaining tour dates, including a live performance at GoldenSky Festival later this Fall.
Hunter Hayes Premieres 'About A Boy' Video
Hunter Hayes Shares Two New Songs
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more
Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker- Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years- more
Blake Shelton Releasing 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' For The Best Christmas Pageant Ever- Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring
Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff
CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start
Cream's Music Being Celebrated By Sons of Cream On U.S. Tour
Bert McCracken Shares 'Terrible' robbietheused Video
Plain White T's Rock Disney's 'Surface Pressure' In New Video
Ghost Hounds Team With Patty Griffin For New Version Of 'Long Way Home'
Telsa's Brian Wheat Shares First Song From Violet Breed