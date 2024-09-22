.

Hunter Hayes Revisits 'In A Song'

09-22-2024
Hunter Hayes Revisits 'In A Song'

(TOC) Hunter Hayes released a brand-new rendition of his 2013 single, "In A Song." The track is the first of three remixed, remastered and reimagined versions of previously released songs that are featured on his newest project, Lost & Found. Alongside the track, Hayes also released a coinciding visualizer.

Expressing the pain of a broken relationship and the journey of healing, Hayes, who has always found comfort and strength in music, illustrates that through the ups and downs, you can find your way back to yourself and eventually discover where you truly belong.

More than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; Lost & Found is a glimpse into Hayes' evolving sound and what fans can expect from his upcoming work. As he closes one chapter and embarks on a new phase of his artistry, Hayes reimagines how the songs have grown with time and paints a compelling narrative of transformation.

With more new music on the way, Hayes will bring the new renditions into his electrifying live performances this year throughout his remaining tour dates, including a live performance at GoldenSky Festival later this Fall.

Related Stories
Hunter Hayes Revisits 'In A Song'

Hunter Hayes Premieres 'About A Boy' Video

Hunter Hayes Shares Two New Songs

News > Hunter Hayes

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more

Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker- Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Releasing 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' For The Best Christmas Pageant Ever- Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring

Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff

CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start

Cream's Music Being Celebrated By Sons of Cream On U.S. Tour

Bert McCracken Shares 'Terrible' robbietheused Video

Plain White T's Rock Disney's 'Surface Pressure' In New Video

Ghost Hounds Team With Patty Griffin For New Version Of 'Long Way Home'

Telsa's Brian Wheat Shares First Song From Violet Breed