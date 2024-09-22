Nelly Furtado Delivers New Album '7'

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Nelly Furtado releases her highly anticipated new studio album, 7. Written and co-produced by Furtado, 7 is a collection of liberated pop music, both celebratory and deeply personal, from her perspective as a "grown ass woman living with no shame or apologies." Inspired by an "inner revolution", Nelly Furtado is an artist thriving in her purpose, continuing her legacy of elevating pop music.

Furtado's impeccable ear for blending styles and crafting inspired and truly original music shines throughout the 14-track album. Her curious and collaborative energy fuelled studio sessions from sunset to sunrise with songwriters, producers, and musicians across genres including Tove Lo, SG Lewis, Bomba Estereo, T-Minus, Lido Pimienta, Wondagurl, Dom Dolla, Charlotte Day Wilson, FNZ, Owen Pallett, Tynomi Banks, Blxckie, Charmie, and Gray Hawken, among others. A prolific songwriter and collaborator, Nelly Furtado wrote 400 songs over the course of four years culminating in her most inspired and personal collection to date.

"I was able to form such a supportive community of artists and creatives around me - it was such a safe, collaborative space to create art and be able to unleash my emotions in a productive way," shares Furtado. "I kept the studio set up like soundcheck - with amps, echo, reverb - and we were always recording. The songs became portals to escape into."

"I thought I could live without music, but I was wrong," she continues. "My craft is my passion. Music is so powerful and is such a positive force. I think listening to music is the healthiest vice in the world. I rediscovered my artistic voice through all of those sessions and I'm so proud of 7."

Since releasing 7's lead singles "Love Bites" and "Corazón", Nelly Furtado has received praise and anticipation for the album from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The New York Times, Vogue Italy, NME, Complex, Vulture, PAPER Magazine, Grammy.com, MTV, Stereogum, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, and publications around the world. The two singles have racked up 29 million streams, adding to her 20 billion career total.

Leading into the album release, fans have absorbed her candid interviews, notably her conversations with Zane Lowe and Zach Sang - who both revealed their longtime fandom for Nelly - and her acclaimed Tiny Desk Concert which was instantly deemed a must-see performance across social media and by Billboard, Buzzfeed, and Rolling Stone.

The global superstar returned to the stage this summer making surprise performances at both Coachella and Lollapalooza, and across the US, UK, Mexico and Europe where fans flocked to see her perform at multiple festivals such as Mighty Hoopla, HARD Summer, Fan Fest EURO 2024 (where she brought out Portuguese artist Ana Moura to surprise fans with the "FORÇA REMIX 2024" and sang "I'm Like A Bird" in a backstage jam with Ed Sheeran), and Isle of MTV Malta where she and Bomba Estereo's Liliana Saumet debuted the first live performance of "Corazon".

Today, Nelly Furtado announces her special City Sessions performance with Amazon Music. Broadcasting live on Friday, September 27 from Toronto, the performance will find Furtado performing new music from her album 7, as well as fan-favourites. Fans can watch the concert on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 9pm EDT. Featuring some of the biggest names performing on intimate stages around the globe, City Sessions is the marquee livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music. Taking place at unique venues around the globe, the series features artists from across genres playing new music and discussing their craft with their fans. Stream "7" here

