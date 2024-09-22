Watch Nico Vega's 'Make It Out Alive' Video

(BHM) Nico Vega releases "Make It Out Alive," the title track from their upcoming album, and their third new single since 2018. The single arrives with an official music video. The band also announces that another new single, "But I've Still Got My Soul," will anchor an EP coming out November 8, with a fourth single to follow on January 3rd leading up to the release of the album. After their long hiatus, the band plans to continue the triumphant return with a stream of new music all the way through the end of 2025.
The track is also one of the first since original band member Michael Pe-a returned to the fold alongside singer Aja Volkman, guitarist Rich Koehler, and drummer Dan Epand. Pena, whose mother the band is named after, was the original drummer, but left early in the band's history due to the demands of a burgeoning acting career which would see him get roles in movies such as End Of Watch, Narcos: Mexico, Crash, and Ant-Man. Pena current plays bass with the band, his original instrument.
Nico Vega has been touring heavily in support of the new music. This summer they made appearances at the C3 party at SXSW in Austin, and played a string of summer dates culminating in a huge Lollapalooza set. Coming up, the band is playing Austin City Limits. On October 11, the band will play ACL Live at 3TEN as part of the official ACL 2024 Fest Nights. Then, on October 12, the band will play ACL proper.
NICO VEGA TOUR
OCTOBER
11 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at 3TEN (ACL Fest Nights)
12 - Austin, TX - ACL
NOVEMBER
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
5 - Denver, CO - Marquis
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
9 - Portland, OR - Holocene
10 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
12 - San Francisco - Independent
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
16 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital
Nico Vega is managed by C3 and are booked by WME.
