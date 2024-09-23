Military Genius Shares 'Window To The Soul'

(Chromatic) Military Genius-aka Joshua Tree, CA-based songwriter/producer Bryce Cloghesy, also of Crack Cloud-today shared his new single "Window to the Soul" off his forthcoming new album Scarred for Life, due out November 1st via Unheard of Hope.

The R&B-tinged track is at once expressive and crisp, bolstered by syncopated beats and Cloghesy's poignant vocals, which switch in a moment from soulful to stony. "'Window to the Soul' reflects on trauma and its after-effects, exploring how the past can distort and reshape the present," he says. "Attempting to explain what has happened takes us further away from understanding.

"Like looking through curved glass, each perspective reshapes and challenges our notion of objective truth. This life is a house of mirrors, and sometimes getting lost is the point. In that moment of desperation, logic is irrelevant. All that is left is feeling."

"Window to the Soul" follows lead single "Darkest Hour," which earned support from Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Under the Radar (Best Songs of the Week), Buzzbands.la, Northern Transmissions, and more. Military Genius will embark on a headlining tour of the UK and Europe this fall, including a show at London's Sebright Arms on November 7th and a performance at the Netherlands' Le Guess Who? Festival on November 9th.

Related Stories

News > Military Genius