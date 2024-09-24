Hulvey Presents: The All For You Tour Announced

() Hulvey announced his 2025 headlining tour - Hulvey Presents: The All For You Tour. The 30-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, February 11 in Charlotte, NC at The Underground, with subsequent stops across major U.S. cities including New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, April 12 in Phoenix at The Van Buren.

The tour marks Hulvey's second headlining performance and notably follows his recent late-summer run alongside Christian worship giants Phil Wickman and Brandon Lake on the 2024 "Summer Worship Nights" tour.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of the faith-based MC's critically acclaimed sophomore album, CRY, released September 13, 2024 via Reach Records. The 17-track project received praise from fans and media, including publications such as VIBE, London-based VIPER Magazine, The Christian Beat, and CCM Magazine to name a few.

HULVEY PRESENTS: THE ALL FOR YOU TOUR

Feb 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Feb 13 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Feb 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Feb 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Feb 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Feb 20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Feb 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

Feb 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Calvin University

Feb 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Feb 25 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

Feb 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Mar 1 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Mar 2 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Mar 5 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall

Mar 6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Mar 7- Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Mar 8 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

Mar 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Mar 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Mar 26 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Mar 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Mar 28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Mar 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece

Apr 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Apr 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

Apr 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Apr 7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Apr 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Apr 10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Apr 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Apr 12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Related Stories

Trip Lee Releases 'Standby' Featuring Hulvey

News > Hulvey