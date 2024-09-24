Hulvey Presents: The All For You Tour Announced

() Hulvey announced his 2025 headlining tour - Hulvey Presents: The All For You Tour. The 30-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, February 11 in Charlotte, NC at The Underground, with subsequent stops across major U.S. cities including New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, April 12 in Phoenix at The Van Buren.
The tour marks Hulvey's second headlining performance and notably follows his recent late-summer run alongside Christian worship giants Phil Wickman and Brandon Lake on the 2024 "Summer Worship Nights" tour.
The tour announcement arrives on the heels of the faith-based MC's critically acclaimed sophomore album, CRY, released September 13, 2024 via Reach Records. The 17-track project received praise from fans and media, including publications such as VIBE, London-based VIPER Magazine, The Christian Beat, and CCM Magazine to name a few.
HULVEY PRESENTS: THE ALL FOR YOU TOUR
Feb 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Feb 13 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
Feb 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Feb 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Feb 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Feb 20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Feb 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
Feb 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Calvin University
Feb 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Feb 25 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
Feb 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
Feb 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Mar 1 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Mar 2 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
Mar 5 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
Mar 6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Mar 7- Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Mar 8 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
Mar 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Mar 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Mar 26 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
Mar 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Mar 28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Mar 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece
Apr 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Apr 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
Apr 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Apr 7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Apr 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Apr 10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Apr 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
Apr 12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Trip Lee Releases 'Standby' Featuring Hulvey
