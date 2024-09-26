Moody Joody Deliver 'Ground Control' Video

(BHM) Nashville-based indie alt-pop group Moody Joody share a hopeful, cathartic anthem "Ground Control," out today with its accompanying music video. Encouraging and radiant, the latest release aims to avoid burnout and find joy in the mundane. Plus, celebrate the new music live with Moody Joody at their hometown show on November 8, at Nashville's Row 1.

Next month, Moody Joody will join alt pop/rock group MisterWives on the MisterWives: Just For One Night! tour on select dates. After hitting rock bottom, the only place to go is up. Over a catchy melody and playful rhyme schemes, "Ground Control" sees Moody Joody attempt to quiet the noise and avoid getting lost in the days where life feels cyclical and dull. Written in New York City with frequent collaborator Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa), the track is a shiny reminder to take risks, set high goals and to look ahead-beyond the immediate future.

After bouncing ideas back and forth and finding its direction, vocalist Kayla Hall shares, "Somewhere along the line it turned into an upbeat anthem about being burned out from the monotony of working side jobs, stuck in a loop of dissociation and being dissatisfied with your current circumstances." Vocalist Kaitie Forbes adds, "What's more therapeutic than writing a rock bottom banger?! 'Ground Control' is for anyone who has hit their wits end in whatever artistry they are pursuing."

The track's accompanying video, directed by Gavin Hurlburt, was a collaborative, heartfelt project that the group is thrilled to see come to life. On the video's central theme, Hurlburt shares, "The concept for the music video centers around the theme of existentialism. We all have had to work jobs we hated, and do menial tasks. The video explores the ways we escape-or deal with-reality and dream of a better life for ourselves."

