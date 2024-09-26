Soul Coughing To Livestream First Hometown Performance In Over 25 Years

(BHM) Soul Coughing will wrap up their Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing reunion tour with a very special livestream presented worldwide by nugs.net and set for Friday, October 4 from Brooklyn, NY's sold-out Brooklyn Steel - their first hometown performance in over 25 years. Tickets are on sale now exclusively via nugs.net.
The critically acclaimed tour continues tonight at Chicago, IL's Riviera Theatre and runs through a recently added third and final hometown show at New York City's Terminal 5 on October 6. Most dates on the 17-city run have completely sold-out while a number of venues were upgraded due to popular demand.
Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing has been met with unprecedented demand and critical applause since getting underway earlier this month. "The songs sounded as forward-thinking as they did in the '90s," declared Variety of the tour's opening night performance at a sold-out Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA. "Soul Coughing, in a word, delivered," wrote Glide. "The 21-song setlist digs deep into the band's short-lived yet fruitful career as they fearlessly bounced between their three releases, touching on hits and B-sides alike."
Founded in 1992 by Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), and Yuval Gabay (drums), Soul Coughing further marked the reunion with their first late-night TV appearance since 1998, offering up a celebratory performance of their classic "Super Bon Bon" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that prompted Stereogum to enthuse, "Soul Coughing were fully locked-in... all these years later, absolutely nobody sounds like them, and their form of musical chemistry is so specific."
SOUL COUGHING
PLAY THE SONGS OF SOUL COUGHING
US TOUR 2024
SEPTEMBER
25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
27 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre (SOLD OUT)
28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)
29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
OCTOBER
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
6 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
