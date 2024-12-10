Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour

(BHM) Soul Coughing will follow their hugely successful first tour together in 25 years with the self-release of their first-ever official live album, LIVE 2024, arriving on CD, 2LP vinyl, and at all DSPs on Friday, April 4, 2025. Recorded this past September and October, the 21-track collection captures all the energy and excitement of the tour they said would never happen, Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing, a sold-out, 17-city run that saw the band performing to packed houses of rapturous fans across the United States.
Due to popular demand, Soul Coughing will return to the road in 2025 for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again, a 14-date North American tour that will once again see the four original members of Soul Coughing - Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) - performing songs from across their unique and influential catalog, spanning 1994's genre-defining debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996's Irresistible Bliss, and 1998's third and final studio album, El Oso.
Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again gets underway April 9 at Memphis, TN's Hi Tone Café and then traveling through an April 26 performance at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theatre. Artist Presales via Seated begin Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 am (local). Local and Venue Presales begin Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 10:00 am (local).
APRIL
9 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Café
10 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
13 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
15 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
18 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater
23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
24 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
25 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Soul Coughing To Livestream First Hometown Performance In Over 25 Years
Soul Coughing's on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance Goes Online
Soul Coughing Upgrade Reunion Tour Due To High Demand
Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
Iron Maiden Share 'Thank You Nicko' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert
Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour
Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video
Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video
Traveling Wilburys 'End Of The Line' Video Upgraded To 4K
The Hu Plot European Incarnation Tour Leg
Burning Witches Share 'Mirror, Mirror' Lyric Video