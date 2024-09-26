The Infamous Stringdusters Share Cover Of Phish's 'Possum'

(AV) The Infamous Stringdusters return with another installment of their highly-anticipated cover album series Undercover, Vol. 3. Following suit with their previous 5-song curated selections, with one song selected per band member, this collection reimagines classics from legends like The Grateful Dead, Phish, Avicii, and more blending bluegrass mastery with fresh, innovative twists. Today, the band has released the first single out of the upcoming record, a string bluegrass rendition of "Possum" by Phish.

Andy Falco's guitar strumming immediately ushers in the unmistakable vamp of the Phish cult favorite infused with the Dusters' virtuosity musicianship and high-energy improvisation making it a must-hear, guaranteed sing-a-long for fans of both bands.

Selected by banjoist & vocalist, Chris Pandolfi, he remarks, "We chose Phish's 'Possum' because we love the song and we love the band. They've been a huge influence on me and are one of the bands that got me excited about music in the first place. They've been an influence on our whole jam & roots scene and pioneered a sound. While it has an obvious bluegrass sound, part of the reason it stuck for us was because we wanted to figure out our own arrangement and do our own thing with it-the jam section is the Stringdusters' take on Phish and when it came time for our next 'Undercover,' this was an obvious choice."

The Dusters close out festival season with a handful of key appearances 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, Outer Banks Roots & Blues Festival & more. 2025 will kick off with their annual 'SkiDust' tour traversing through mountain towns.

10/3 - Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival

10/4 - Chattanooga, TN - 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival

10/4-6 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/17 - Mills River, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

10/18 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston

10/19 - Manteo, NC - Outer Banks Roots & Blues

12/12 - 12/16 - Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - Strings & Sol

12/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

12/31 - Richmond, VA - The National

1/8 - Crested Butte, CO - Center for the Arts

1/9 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

1/10 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

1/11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

2/7 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

2/8 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/9 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/10 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

2/13 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

2/14 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

2/15 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

2/16 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

