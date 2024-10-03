Sixpence None The Richer Celebrate Platinum and Gold Honors

(Curb) Along with the RIAA, Deep South Entertainment and Curb Records, Sixpence None The Richer celebrates the RIAA Gold certification of "There She Goes," as well as the RIAA 3x Platinum certification of "Kiss Me."

Leigh Nash shares, "It is an absolute honor and thrill to receive these beautiful plaques as markers of the great work done by so many folks! It makes me feel even more excited for what's to come!"

Matt Slocum also adds, "Every songwriter dreams of composing something timeless, but it takes a great team to help foster the deep connection between song and listener which creates that timelessness. I am so grateful to everyone who has worked so hard over the years to make this song a success."

RIAA's Jackie Jones also shares, "Only the biggest hits earn coveted RIAA certification, and I am so thrilled to celebrate a song that keeps reaching new listeners almost 25 years after its original release. 'Kiss Me' has become such a part of our cultural make-up and is now officially 3x Platinum!"

Across the globe, "Kiss Me," has been certified 2x Platinum in the UK, Platinum in Australia, and Gold in Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Japan and New Zealand. Furthermore, the song has made regular appearances on Shazam's Top 200 over the past year, indicating that a new generation of fans is discovering it for the first time. "Kiss Me" has earned countless television and film placements, including Dawson's Creek, She's All That and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. After charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks, "Kiss Me" also made significant moves on Billboard's Top 40 Chart, Adult Contemporary Chart, and Adult Top 40 Chart, making it the 6th most successful single in the United States in 1999. To date, "Kiss Me" has accumulated more than 290 million streams, while Sixpence None The Richer has tallied 385 million-plus career streams and more than 46 million total unique listeners in the last two years alone.

Newly reunited and recently releasing a deluxe 25th anniversary edition vinyl of their GRAMMY®-nominated self-titled effort, 2024 opens an exciting new chapter for the beloved band as original members Nash, Slocum, Justin Cary and Dale Baker reunite for the first time in 20 years, signing a management deal with Deep South Entertainment and partnering with Curb Records. The group will release an EP of new material, Rosemary Hill, on October 4, and begin their 50-city Anniversary Tour on October 11 which runs through December 16.

