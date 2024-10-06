Blues Traveler's Ben Wilson Relaunches Wilson Arms With 'Bleeding Heart'

(dmk) Blues Traveler's chart-topping keyboardist Ben Wilson has unveiled details for the new single from his genre-blending, rootsy, blues-informed progressive pop project Wilson Arms. The first release in more than a decade, "Bleeding Heart" is from the duo's forthcoming album Heroes and Hangmen (November 1, 2024) and is now available along with a music video.

Wilson Arms, which Wilson formed with long-time friend and renowned drummer Rob Avsharian (Andy Timmons Band, Bobgoblin, The Adventures of Jet, The Julien Kasper Band, Disaster Relief), describes "Bleeding Heart" as a "danceable, anthemic, blues-tinged rocker." It not only embodies a synth-driven rock and roll vibe but also what they call "monster rock and roll choruses."

It, like the other nine singles on the record, is a departure from anything that either of the artists have created in their previous works - even their inaugural album Throwing Wrenches (2013). Taking 11 years off to focus on other projects, the duo re-formed in the midst of the Pandemic as a soul-searching journey to define themselves, discover their place in the world, and determine their next career move. Four years and 10 songs later, it transformed into an enigmatic opus that opened not only their hearts and minds, but hopefully others.

"I want fans to listen to our music and say 'wow, Ben Wilson from Blues Traveler did this? I had no idea.' I am decades in to a music career that has evolved tremendously," said Wilson. "Personally, my life has changed through fatherhood and marriage as well. I want people to hear that evolution in my music, as well as the way each song progresses in an unexpected way. The way I approached each song, especially "Bleeding Heart," sort of mimics that long metamorphosis - in both my musical and personal lives."

The debut single was written by Wilson and features him on vocals, keyboards, programmed bass, and guitar with Avsharian on drums and guitar. The song was recorded remotely in each of their homes and produced by Wilson and mixed by Lang Freeman.

