(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel will be celebrating their iconic album CHROMA with two full-album performances at this year's When We Were Young Music Festival.
Taking place October 19th-20th in Las Vegas, the festival's impressive lineup also features My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, The All-American Rejects, and more.
Later this fall Cartel will be joining Andrew McMahon on the Holiday From Real cruise, embarking from Miami on November 9th. Additional performers include The Academy Is..., Misterwives, Jukebox The Ghost, and more. The band also recently wrapped up the 20 Years Of Tears Tour with Hawthorne Heights.
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Passes Away At 70
Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober
David Bowie Offshoot KillerStar Announce U.S. Debut
The Funeral Portrait Share North American Headline Tour Dates
Cartel To Play Full 'Chroma' Album At When We Were Young Festival