Cartel To Play Full 'Chroma' Album At When We Were Young Festival

(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel will be celebrating their iconic album CHROMA with two full-album performances at this year's When We Were Young Music Festival.

Taking place October 19th-20th in Las Vegas, the festival's impressive lineup also features My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, The All-American Rejects, and more.

Later this fall Cartel will be joining Andrew McMahon on the Holiday From Real cruise, embarking from Miami on November 9th. Additional performers include The Academy Is..., Misterwives, Jukebox The Ghost, and more. The band also recently wrapped up the 20 Years Of Tears Tour with Hawthorne Heights.

Related Stories

News > Cartel