Mayhem Festival Set Times Revealed

(SRO) The anticipated return of what many consider the most important traveling heavy music festival, MAYHEM FESTIVAL, presented by Hit Parader and Live Nation, will take place in just under a week on Saturday, October 12 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernadino, CA, where it began over 13 years ago. The festival is gearing things up and have revealed set times for the event (below).

The one-day event will be headlined by heavy metal powerhouse acts Bad Omens, Parkway Drive, and Architects, in addition to a packed lineup of metal's top and rising acts including Jinjer, Poppy, Kittie, August Burns Red, Seven Hours After Violet, We Came As Romans, Suicide Silence, After The Burial, Hanabie, Throwdown, Born Of Osiris, Peyton Parrish, Darkest Hour, Unearth, Brutus, It Dies Today, Escuela Grind, Holy Wars and Roman Candle.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at MAYHEM FESTIVAL including these can't-miss highlights: First-ever performance from Shavo Odadjian's (System of A Down bassist) new band Seven Hours After Violet - THROWDOWN's first California show in 13 years - AUGUST BURNS RED will perform their 2009 album Constellations in its entirety - IT DIES TODAY's first West Coast show in 10+ years - PEYTON PARRISH's first-ever West Coast appearance

Tickets for MAYHEM FESTIVAL are on sale now. The festival is currently offering a special "Countdown To Mayhem" promotion for $20 off ALL price levels until Monday, October 7 at 10pm PT. Get your discounted passes here

Set times for MAYHEM FESTIVAL are as follows (subject to change). Doors open at 1pm PT:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

HOT TOPIC MAIN STAGE

9:35 PM Bad Omens

7:55 PM Parkway Drive

6:30 PM Architects

5:25 PM Jinjer

4:20 PM Poppy

3:30 PM Seven Hours After Violet

2:40 PM Peyton Parrish

BLOOD RUNS RED STAGE

6:50 PM Kittie

5:50 PM Suicide Silence

4:55 PM Throwdown

4:05 PM Hanabie

3:15 PM Born of Osiris

2:30 PM Escuela Grind

1:50 PM Roman Candle

BACK TO BLACK STAGE

7:20 PM August Burns Red

6:20 PM We Came As Romans

5:25 PM After The Burial

4:30 PM Darkest Hour

3:40 PM Unearth

2:50 PM It Dies Today

2:10 PM Brutus

1:30 PM Holy Wars

