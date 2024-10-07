Mayhem Festival Set Times Revealed

(SRO) The anticipated return of what many consider the most important traveling heavy music festival, MAYHEM FESTIVAL, presented by Hit Parader and Live Nation, will take place in just under a week on Saturday, October 12 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernadino, CA, where it began over 13 years ago. The festival is gearing things up and have revealed set times for the event (below).
The one-day event will be headlined by heavy metal powerhouse acts Bad Omens, Parkway Drive, and Architects, in addition to a packed lineup of metal's top and rising acts including Jinjer, Poppy, Kittie, August Burns Red, Seven Hours After Violet, We Came As Romans, Suicide Silence, After The Burial, Hanabie, Throwdown, Born Of Osiris, Peyton Parrish, Darkest Hour, Unearth, Brutus, It Dies Today, Escuela Grind, Holy Wars and Roman Candle.
Get ready for an unforgettable experience at MAYHEM FESTIVAL including these can't-miss highlights: First-ever performance from Shavo Odadjian's (System of A Down bassist) new band Seven Hours After Violet - THROWDOWN's first California show in 13 years - AUGUST BURNS RED will perform their 2009 album Constellations in its entirety - IT DIES TODAY's first West Coast show in 10+ years - PEYTON PARRISH's first-ever West Coast appearance
Tickets for MAYHEM FESTIVAL are on sale now. The festival is currently offering a special "Countdown To Mayhem" promotion for $20 off ALL price levels until Monday, October 7 at 10pm PT. Get your discounted passes here
Set times for MAYHEM FESTIVAL are as follows (subject to change). Doors open at 1pm PT:
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
HOT TOPIC MAIN STAGE
9:35 PM Bad Omens
7:55 PM Parkway Drive
6:30 PM Architects
5:25 PM Jinjer
4:20 PM Poppy
3:30 PM Seven Hours After Violet
2:40 PM Peyton Parrish
BLOOD RUNS RED STAGE
6:50 PM Kittie
5:50 PM Suicide Silence
4:55 PM Throwdown
4:05 PM Hanabie
3:15 PM Born of Osiris
2:30 PM Escuela Grind
1:50 PM Roman Candle
BACK TO BLACK STAGE
7:20 PM August Burns Red
6:20 PM We Came As Romans
5:25 PM After The Burial
4:30 PM Darkest Hour
3:40 PM Unearth
2:50 PM It Dies Today
2:10 PM Brutus
1:30 PM Holy Wars
Bad Omens, Parkway Drive Lead Mayhem Festival Lineup
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Passes Away At 70
Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober
David Bowie Offshoot KillerStar Announce U.S. Debut
The Funeral Portrait Share North American Headline Tour Dates
Cartel To Play Full 'Chroma' Album At When We Were Young Festival