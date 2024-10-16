.

Letdown Reveals 'Be OK' Track Details

10-16-2024
(PAA) Alt-rock artist and producer Letdown. has revealed the track listing for his anticipated debut album Be Ok, dropping November 15, 2024, via Big Loud Rock. Known for his cathartic, genre-blurring sound that fuses punk, emo, electronic, and pop, Letdown. is about to deliver a record that channels raw emotion into infectious, anthem-packed tracks.

Be Ok features the hard-hitting singles "Hate Myself" and "Crying In The Shower"-both of which broke into the Top 25 at Alternative radio-and the title track "Be Ok," a collaboration with alt-pop artist LØLØ. The album dives into Blake's three-year journey of self-discovery and healing, blending his struggles with mental health into tracks that are equal parts vulnerable and high-energy.

Letdown. will embark on his Be Ok headline tour, kicking off November 6th in Louisville, KY. Coming off the Idobi Radio Summer School Tour with Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, Scene Queen, The Home Team, and Honey Revenge, the tour promises to bring the same raw energy and emotion fans have come to expect, with special guests Jager Henry, Alyeska, Harmless Habit, and Luchiano.

BE OK ALBUM TRACK LIST:
1. Hate Myself
2. Dead Right
3. Raincoat
4. Deja Vu
5. Be Ok (ft. LOLO)
6. Bad Childhood
7. Voices
8. Crying In The Shower
9. Memory
10. Imposter Syndrome
11. Me, Myself, and I
12. It Gets Better
13. Evidence
14. Go To Hell

