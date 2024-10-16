Ora Cogan Celebrates Tour Kickoff Off With 'High Noon' Video

(The Syndicate) Ora Cogan released the "High Noon" video today as she starts her tour tonight in Nashville. From the critically acclaimed album Formless, "High Noon" observes the smoke and mirrors of the posturing, masks, and ego rising from the right political wing and the search for love and community. Feeling broken-hearted and disillusioned, nihilistic and scared about the funnels into ways of thinking and disinformation.... "the world is lost, isn't it love."

Directed by Alistair Nicholls, the film is a mixture of old-fashioned stop-motion animation techniques. As Nicholls embraces the handmade, lo-fi look, we follow a hare running through the woods as if being chased. Nighttime falls and it burrows into the soil, following a series of underground tunnels. The video resolves as a triumphant tale of community and finding a chosen family.

Ora Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country and hazy folk combines post-punk, groove, psych rock, and traditional balladry. Cogan spoke to The Line of Best Fit about the album, which includes singles, "Cowgirl," "Dyed," "Feel Life," and "Katie Cruel," which Jon Pareles featured in The Playlist in The New York Times, and Paste named the track one of that week's 'Best New Songs', calling it, "Powerful... a psych-folk droplet of blood blooming in a pool of water."

Cogan tours as a five-piece band of multi-instrumentalists to bring the album to life.

Ora Cogan Tour Dates

Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

Oct 18 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

Oct 20 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Oct 21 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout

Oct 23 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

Oct 24 - Detroit, MI - The Lager House

Oct 27 - Columbia, SC - The Spaze

Oct 28 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

Oct 29 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

Oct 30 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

Nov 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Littlefield

Nov 02 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Nov 03 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

Nov 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

