Robert Palmer Band and Dragon's Alan Mansfield Dead At 72

(Key 2) Alan Mansfield passed away peacefully, aged 72 in Sydney on October 16th, 2024, with his partner of 40 years, Sharon O'Neill, and family by his side. He had bravely battled cancer and initially won the fight, but succumbed to complications following his treatment.
Mansfield was a prolific musician and producer with an impressive career spanning decades. He spent twenty years as a member of the iconic Australian/New Zealand rock band Dragon and simultaneously twenty-seven years in the Robert Palmer Band. Together with Sharon O'Neill, he co-wrote songs for both Dragon and Robert Palmer, as well as for Sharon O'Neill's albums 'Danced into the Fire' & 'Edge of Winter'
His studio work was equally impressive. He played guitar on the "Johnny and Mary" single from Palmer's album "Clues" and worked with Bette Midler, first coming to Australia in 1979 with Bette Midler's band. Alan loved Australia and decided to make it his home. By 1982, Alan Mansfield was living in Sydney, producing Doug Parkinson's 'Heartbeat to Heartbeat' album and then producing tracks for Marc Hunter's solo album. Hunter convinced Mansfield to also produce Dragon's single "Rain."
Alan Mansfield produced 'Rain' which became a smash hit and went on to join Dragon, meeting his partner Sharon O'Neill, who was opening on the highly successful Dragon 'Body and the Beat Tour' in 1984.
A multi-instrumentalist with a deep musical foundation, Mansfield was a graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music in the United States.
One of his career highlights was performing in Robert Palmer's band with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at London's Royal Albert Hall. Others included touring and recording with the love of his life, Sharon O'Neill.
His time with Dragon was particularly memorable, including their 'Body and the Beat' Australian Tour and 'Dreams of Ordinary Men' tour of Europe opening for Tina Turner in 1986.
Alan was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as a member of Dragon in 2008 and received a Legacy award with Dragon at the NZ Music Hall of Fame in 2011.
Alan Mansfield's contributions to the Australian music industry were significant. He was greatly respected as a top Australian musician and will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
Visit a tribute page setup by Sharon here
Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting- Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction- Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary- more
David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again- more
Morgan Wallen Launching Sand In My Boots Festival- INXS Icon Andrew Farriss To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Lou Gramm To Attend Foreigner's Rock Hall Induction
Avenged Sevenfold Celebrating 25 Years Via Fortnite
Kings of Leon Take Fans Behind The Scenes With 'M Television' Video
Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary
Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction
Billy Joel Announces First Toronto Concert In Over A Decade
Silverstein To Release Double Album 'Antibloom - Pink Moon' Early Next Year
Exodus Gearing Up For The Battle Of '24 Tour