30th Anniversary Edition Of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction Soundtrack Coming

(ICLG) Interscope Records announced the upcoming release of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction the 30th anniversary edition soundtrack. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the landmark film and soundtrack, Interscope records will release the album on limited-edition on glow-in-the-dark vinyl and on an orange cassette.
Hailed as the #7 greatest soundtrack of all time by rolling stone and selling 6.3 million albums in the USA alone, Pulp Fiction features a fascinating cross-section of well-known hits, obscure revivals, and remakes, combined in a package that was so popular, it sparked a new surf music craze, helped launch the career of Urge Overkill and brought Dick Dale, Kool & The Gang and Dusty Springfield to a new generation.
TRACKLIST:
SIDE A
1. PUMPKIN AND HONEY BUNNY / MISIRLOU - TIM ROTH, AMANDA PLUMMER / DICK DALE & HIS DEL-TONES
2. ROYALE WITH CHEESE - JOHN TRAVOLTA, SAMUEL L. JACKSON
3. JUNGLE BOOGIE - KOOL & THE GANG
4. LET'S STAY TOGETHER - AL GREEN
5. BUSTIN' SURFBOARDS - THE TORNADOES
6. LONESOME TOWN - RICKY NELSON
7. SON OF A PREACHER MAN - DUSTY SPRINGFIELD
8. ZED'S DEAD, BABY / BULLWINKLE PART II - MARIA DE MEDEIROS, BRUCE WILLIS / THE CENTURIANS
SIDE B
1. JACK RABBIT SLIMS TWIST CONTEST / YOU NEVER CAN TELL - JEROME PATRICK HOBAN / CHUCK BERRY
2. GIRL, YOU'LL BE A WOMAN SOON - URGE OVERKILL
3. IF LOVE IS A RED DRESS (HANG ME IN RAGS) - MARIA MCKEE
4. BRING OUT THE GIMP / COMANCHE - PETER GREENE, DUANE WHITAKER / THE REVELS
5. FLOWERS ON THE WALL - THE STATLER BROTHERS
6. PERSONALITY GOES A LONG WAY - JOHN TRAVOLTA, SAMUEL L. JACKSON
7. SURF RIDER - THE LIVELY ONES
8. EZEKIEL 25:17 - SAMUEL L. JACKSON
