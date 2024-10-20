Gracie Abrams Expands The Secret Of Us With Seven New Tracks

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams, released the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us. The deluxe album includes seven additional songs, including "That's So True," which Gracie debuted live with longtime friend and co-writer, Audrey Hobert, at their intimate show at The Echo prior to album release earlier this summer.

Gracie and Audrey also recently played the song live at Gracie's sold-out headlining show at The Greek Theatre last month and the track has been highly requested by fans ever since. The deluxe album also includes all three of Gracie's live Vevo recordings; "I Love You, I'm Sorry (Live From Vevo)," "I Knew It, I Know You (Live From Vevo)" and "Free Now (Live From Vevo)."

The Secret of Us was originally released in June and quickly became Gracie's best performing album. The album earned Gracie her first ever #1 in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands and rose to #2 on the Billboard 200. In addition to a 4 star Rolling Stone review, Billboard exclaimed "the project is sharper, hookier and more extroverted than ever." Standout tracks include "Close to You" which earned Gracie her first ever solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and "I Love You, I'm Sorry." "I Love You, I'm Sorry" quickly became a fan favorite, reaching a peak of #9 on the US Spotify Chart, #31 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as Top 20 on the Spotify Global chart. The bridge is a viral sensation on socials and has impressively amassed over 3 billion views across TikTok content. Stream the deluxe album here

