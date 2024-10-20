Love Ghost x Skold Reveal 'Ski Mask' Video

(CA) US indie/alt-rock artist Love Ghost (Finnegan Bell) and Swedish industrial icon Tim Skold (known for KMFDM and Marilyn Manson) have released their third collaborative single, "Ski Mask," under the moniker Love Ghost x Skold. The track is out now on Metropolis Records and serves as a prelude to their highly anticipated self-titled debut album, set for release on November 22.

"Ski Mask" captures a journey through emotional turmoil, confronting themes like overmedication, personal struggles, and societal collapse. Through a gripping metaphor of a heist, the song pulls listeners into a world of haunting introspection and unsettling revelations. Finnegan Bell's introspective lyrics are layered with Skold's signature industrial soundscapes, creating a gritty, immersive experience.

The single builds upon the dark, grunge-industrial foundation set by previous releases "Nightshade and Cocaine" and "Payback," each adding depth to the upcoming album's foreboding atmosphere. Tim Skold's contributions reflect his extensive industrial background, blending the sonic intensity he honed with KMFDM, Marilyn Manson, and Motionless in White. His dark, immersive production style meets the raw, indie-rock roots of Love Ghost, resulting in a unique fusion that transcends genre boundaries.

Love Ghost, led by LA-based frontman Finnegan Bell, has carved out a niche with a sound that blends grunge, alt-rock, and post-punk influences with modern darkwave and emo elements. Known for his boundary-pushing collaborations, Bell's partnership with Skold marks an exciting new chapter in his artistic journey, bringing a fresh edge to the darker side of alternative music.

"Ski Mask" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can look forward to the full album release on November 22, which promises to further explore the compelling, moody soundscapes introduced by these powerful singles.

