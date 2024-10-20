Mary J. Blige Previews 'Gratitude' With 'You Ain't The Only One'

(BLP) Mary J. Blige releases a brand new single "You Ain't The Only One". Blige will also drop a music video for the song Monday, October 21st at 11AM EST which will premiere on MTV and BET.
The single, released through Blige's own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, was produced by Pat Kelly, Angelo "Doc" Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Aidan Brody. The song was written by Blige, Pat Kelly, Angelo "Doc" Velasquez, and Jezus Rose. "You Ain't The Only One" will be featured on her forthcoming album, Gratitude.
Gratitude will be released on Friday, November 15th. This past August, Blige released her first single off the album, "Breathing" featuring Fabolous. This is her first album since the critically acclaimed Good Morning Gorgeous, which received six GRAMMY nominations at the 65th GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.
Unreleased Van Halen Recordings To Be Released 'When It Feels Right'- Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concludes With All-Star Jam- more
Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor- Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts- more
Stream Dan + Shay's 'It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album'- Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album- more
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall
The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival
Love Ghost x Skold Reveal 'Ski Mask' Video
Thrown Into Exile Deliver 'Desolation' Video
Unreleased Van Halen Recordings To Be Released 'When It Feels Right'
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concludes With All-Star Jam
The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Just in Time For Halloween
Singled Out: BONZIE's Hollywood