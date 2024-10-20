Mary J. Blige Previews 'Gratitude' With 'You Ain't The Only One'

(BLP) Mary J. Blige releases a brand new single "You Ain't The Only One". Blige will also drop a music video for the song Monday, October 21st at 11AM EST which will premiere on MTV and BET.

The single, released through Blige's own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, was produced by Pat Kelly, Angelo "Doc" Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Aidan Brody. The song was written by Blige, Pat Kelly, Angelo "Doc" Velasquez, and Jezus Rose. "You Ain't The Only One" will be featured on her forthcoming album, Gratitude.

Gratitude will be released on Friday, November 15th. This past August, Blige released her first single off the album, "Breathing" featuring Fabolous. This is her first album since the critically acclaimed Good Morning Gorgeous, which received six GRAMMY nominations at the 65th GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Related Stories

News > Mary J. Blige