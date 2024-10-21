Confidence Man Announce North American Tour

(Casablanca Records) Australian powerhouse party starters Confidence Man announce their Spring 2025 North American headline tour, starting in San Francisco at Regency Ballroom on March 4 and wrapping in Chicago at Subterranean on March 28. Confidence Man will bring their high-energy performances to 13 cities, including iconic venues such as Webster Hall in New York City and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.
Pre-sale tickets will become available as soon as Wednesday, October 23 at 10a local time. Spotify will begin pre-sale on Thursday, October 24 at 10a local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, October 25th at 10a local EST.
Since their 2018 breakthrough album, Confidence Man have won hearts and lost minds around the world with their arch pop-dance confections and cute choreo - but, like, in a hot way. On their brand-new album, 3AM (LA LA LA), Janet Planet, her floppy-haired foil Sugar Bones, and instrumentalists Clarence McGuffie, and Reggie Goodchild are delving deeper into UK rave sounds of the 90s and 2000s, from trippy acid techno and trance to breakbeat and big beat. A high-powered mix, 3AM (LA LA LA) was recorded during all night sessions at Pony Studios in east London, masterminded by producer Goodchild. Listen to 3AM (LA LA LA) HERE.
The band's internet breaking appearance at this year's Glastonbury festival was a highlight moment of their biggest year yet. They played no less than 4 sets across the weekend, including stepping up to the Other Stage on Friday afternoon to one of the biggest crowds of the weekend, as well as hosting their revered club night, Active Scenes, that became a literal road block at the Greenpeace stage. Rave reviews across the weekend lauded them as "the greatest live act in the world (probably) at Glastonbury 2024". Confidence Man have quickly attracted a hardcore fanbase of ravers, young and old, through their jaw-dropping, high octane performances. For the first time, they're building an ambitious set - helmed by Rob Sinclair, lighting and production designer for none other than Madonna.
Confidence Man North American Tour Spring 2025:
March 4 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
March 6 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
March 7 San Diego, CA Music Box
March 11 Denver, CO Meow Wolf
March 15 Houston, TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
March 17 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Purgatory
March 19 Washington, DC The Atlantis
March 21 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry
March 22 New York, NY Webster Hall
March 23 Boston, MA The Sinclair
March 25 Montreal, QC le studio TD
March 26 Toronto, ON The Axis Club
March 28 Chicago, IL Subterranean
