Bandits on the Run Announce Bowery Electric Residency

(OIAMM) NYC-based indie-folk-pop trio Bandits on the Run announce a 2025 residency at Bowery Electric. From January through May, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn will be joined by special guests each month.
Continuing to establish themselves as one of the most multi-faceted collectives in modern indie music and theatre, Enscoe will be making his Broadway debut starring in Swept Away, based on the music of The Avett Brothers. Previews begin Tuesday, October 29, at the Longacre Theatre, and opening night is Tuesday, November 19.
In addition, Enscoe, Shepherd, and Strayhorn, along with frequent collaborator Christopher Sears and Academy Award-nominated original writer Peter Hedges are currently composing the music and lyrics for the stage musical adaptation of the novel What's Eating Gilbert Grape, in which they will also star.
They are also developing a new original musical set during the Yukon Gold Rush, in conjunction with Prospect Musicals, and spent much of August doing research and writing for the project in Skagway, Alaska.
Last summer, Bandits on the Run participated in the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat and served as instructors at Planet Bluegrass' Song School, and performed at festivals such as Mile of Music and Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, before capping off their tour with a successful homecoming show at Joe's Pub.
