Autogramm Announce Southern California Live Dates

(NRPR) Autogramm, the synth-driven power-pop sensation with roots in Seattle, Vancouver, and Chicago, is set to deliver a series of electrifying performances this November in several legendary Southern California venues.

This new wave-inspired band, a departure from their various projects-including Black Mountain, Destroyer, Night Court, Spitfires, Bread & Butter, Spun Out, Black Halos, Catheters, and Lightning Dust-has already graced the pages of international press like Exclaim, Under the Radar, Goldmine, Paste, and Austin Town Hall. They will kick off their shows on November 8 at The Redwood in Los Angeles, sharing the stage with local favorites Exploding Flowers, Dressed, and Crisis Actor.

Known for its intimate atmosphere and hip vibe, The Redwood is a must-visit spot for indie music lovers. On November 9, Autogramm will perform at Zebulon, another iconic venue in Los Angeles celebrated for its eclectic programming and vibrant community of artists, alongside Black Mambas and Dutch East Indians. Finally, they will wrap up their California dates at Supply and Demand in Long Beach on November 10, a club that has quickly become a go-to destination for discovering innovative sounds and fresh talent.

The band is excited to showcase their latest LP, Music That Humans Can Play, which has already captivated audiences with its vibrant energy and eclectic sound. Released on vinyl and digital formats worldwide, this highly acclaimed album from Stomp Records and Beluga Records EU marks Autogramm's triumphant return after over two years. Their latest single, "Born Losers," exemplifies Autogramm's signature blend of playful irreverence and deep introspection. The music video, shot at Sasquatch Mountain Resort, is a quirky visual feast featuring a sasquatch, daring ski stunts, and a humorous storyline. Music That Humans Can Play is a hard one to pin down; it's as if David Bowie, The Fixx, and Cheap Trick partied with Prince and recorded the whole thing. Most of the songs should probably be on the Fast Times At Ridgemont High soundtrack. The album has already achieved significant acclaim, reaching #1 on national campus charts and earning glowing reviews from tastemakers like Consequence of Sound, Paste, and Under the Radar.

These performances are particularly special as it brings together members from three cities-Seattle, Vancouver, and Chicago-for several rare live events. Autogramm's previous album, No Rules, climbed to #3 on Radio 3 and enjoyed a five-month run on college radio in both the US and Canada. Their single "Mantra" received rotation on SXM's The Verge and Little Steven's Underground Garage, while their engaging live shows have captivated audiences across the globe. With a legacy of performing in iconic venues like London's Lexington and Berlin's Wild At Heart, the upcoming California shows promise to be memorable highlights in their storied career.

November 8 Los Angeles CA / The Redwood (with Exploding Flowers and Crisis Actor)

November 9 Los Angeles CA / Zebulon (with Black Mambas and Dutch East Indians)

November 10 Long Beach CA / Supply and Demand (with TBA)

