Belinda Recruits Kenia Os For 'Jackpot'

(align) Latin GRAMMY nominated star, Belinda is back with her highly anticipated new single, "Jackpot," featuring Mexican popstar Kenia Os. The song marks a triumphant return to Belinda's pop roots after successfully delving into the Corridos Tumbados genre. With infectious beats and lyrics, "Jackpot" is destined to dominate the airwaves and playlists worldwide.

In "Jackpot," Belinda's signature sultry vocals meld effortlessly with Kenia Os' captivating style, creating an irresistible anthem about the intoxicating thrill of romance. The song's lyrics dive into a whirlwind of emotions, where the lines between passion and ecstasy blur, as the two artists share a hypnotic chemistry that will leave listeners wanting more. With Belinda's flirtatious delivery-"No sé por qué en la disco pienso en ti / No es por el Hennessy" (I don't know why in the disco I think of you / It's not because of the Hennessy)-and Kenia Os' playful energy, "Jackpot" is a celebration of living in the moment and surrendering to the electrifying spark between two people.

The vibrant music video, directed by Flakka, brings the track to life in a dazzling, intergalactic party. Bathed in pink and punctuated by an electric green shark, the video explodes with color and surreal visuals, perfectly complementing the song's euphoric vibe. As Belinda and Kenia Os take on outer space, the video visually amplifies the lyrics-an all-encompassing adventure into the unknown, like the irresistible attraction they sing about. It's a cosmic celebration that transports viewers to a world where love is limitless, daring, and out of this world.

"Jackpot" arrives on the heels of Belinda's recent accomplishments, reaffirming her status as a leading force in Latin music. Last week, she spoke at Billboard's Latin Music Week 2024 during The Women's Panel: Global Rising and took the stage at the event's 35th Anniversary Party alongside other powerhouses like Young Miko and Tito Doble P. The star also participated in the Mexican Independence Day celebrations with the Mexican Consulate in Times Square, and was part of the Paris Fashion Week at the L'Oreal fashion show & attended the Business of Fashion Gala.

Earlier this year, her collaboration with Natanael Cano on "300 Noches" not only peaked at No. 3 on Spotify Mexico but also made waves on Billboard's Global 200 chart and was recognized as one of the 24 Best Latin Songs of 2024 So Far by the magazine.

