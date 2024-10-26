Remembering Kitty Wells: The Queen of Country Music All-Star Tribute

(2911) Heart of Texas Records is excited to release Remembering Kitty Wells: The Queen of Country Music through StarVista Music today. Celebrating the incredible career of Kitty Wells, this project includes artists Loretta Lynn, Wanda Jackson, Rhonda Vincent, The Whites, Dottsy, Norma Jean, Jan Howard, and more. Wells achieved several historic firsts in country music as the first solo female country artist to reach number one on the charts and the first woman in the genre to sell over a million records.
"Kitty Wells set the gold standard for female vocalists in country music," said Tracy Pitcox, President of Heart of Texas Records. "Our artists were eager to pay tribute to this trailblazer who paved the way for so many. Remembering Kitty Wells came together as a heartfelt project, driven by her fans and fellow musicians who wanted to celebrate the "Queen of Country Music."
Recognized as the sixth most successful female vocalist in Billboard country chart history, Wells was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1976. By 1991, she became only the third country music artist, following Roy Acuff and Hank Williams, and the eighth woman to be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her impact on country music earned her the title of the "Queen of Country Music." Check out the album here.
'Remembering Kitty Wells: The Queen of Country Music' Track Listing:
01. It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - Loretta Lynn
02. How Far Is Heaven - The Whites
03. Mommy For A Day - Rhonda Vincent
04. We Missed You - Bill Anderson
05. Searching - Ronnie Milsap
06. Making Believe - Wanda Jackson
07. Amigo's Guitar - Mona McCall
08. A Tribute To Kitty Wells - Justin Trevino
09. Will Your Lawyer Talk To God - Norma Jean
10. There Must Be Another Way To Live - Amber Digby
11. Oh So Many Years - George Hamilton IV
12. You Don't Hear - Georgette Jones
13. It's All Over But The Crying - Jan Howard
14. Lonely Side Of Town - Dottsy
15. Kitty Wells Started It All - Tom T. Hall
16. Dust On The Bible - Joe Paul Nichols
