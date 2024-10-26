Remembering Kitty Wells: The Queen of Country Music All-Star Tribute

(2911) Heart of Texas Records is excited to release Remembering Kitty Wells: The Queen of Country Music through StarVista Music today. Celebrating the incredible career of Kitty Wells, this project includes artists Loretta Lynn, Wanda Jackson, Rhonda Vincent, The Whites, Dottsy, Norma Jean, Jan Howard, and more. Wells achieved several historic firsts in country music as the first solo female country artist to reach number one on the charts and the first woman in the genre to sell over a million records.

"Kitty Wells set the gold standard for female vocalists in country music," said Tracy Pitcox, President of Heart of Texas Records. "Our artists were eager to pay tribute to this trailblazer who paved the way for so many. Remembering Kitty Wells came together as a heartfelt project, driven by her fans and fellow musicians who wanted to celebrate the "Queen of Country Music."

Recognized as the sixth most successful female vocalist in Billboard country chart history, Wells was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1976. By 1991, she became only the third country music artist, following Roy Acuff and Hank Williams, and the eighth woman to be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her impact on country music earned her the title of the "Queen of Country Music." Check out the album here.

'Remembering Kitty Wells: The Queen of Country Music' Track Listing:

01. It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - Loretta Lynn

02. How Far Is Heaven - The Whites

03. Mommy For A Day - Rhonda Vincent

04. We Missed You - Bill Anderson

05. Searching - Ronnie Milsap

06. Making Believe - Wanda Jackson

07. Amigo's Guitar - Mona McCall

08. A Tribute To Kitty Wells - Justin Trevino

09. Will Your Lawyer Talk To God - Norma Jean

10. There Must Be Another Way To Live - Amber Digby

11. Oh So Many Years - George Hamilton IV

12. You Don't Hear - Georgette Jones

13. It's All Over But The Crying - Jan Howard

14. Lonely Side Of Town - Dottsy

15. Kitty Wells Started It All - Tom T. Hall

16. Dust On The Bible - Joe Paul Nichols

Related Stories

News > Kitty Wells