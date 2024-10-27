Black Fortune Unleashes 'Mister' Video

(Epic) DMV bred rising star Black Fortune unleashes his new single "Mister" via Epic Records/ Livin In Full Entertainment. The follow up to September's "Forrest Gump" serves as an exciting launching pad into 2025, as he gears up for a wealth of new music. Alongside the single, the high-octane rapper also premieres the official music video for "Mister."

"I'm from the OSSH block, O ends or no ends," begins Black Fortune as the bruising instrumental for "Mister" rolls in, and he and his friends hit the streets at a basketball tournament in the grayscale music video for the new song. Fortune's love for his stomping grounds is stated, and in "Mister" he assumes a literal definition, hitting the deck as he acts out his raps in the solemn visual feature.

Black Fortune is building to his first full-length project since 2022's 444, the culmination of a four-year stretch that saw Fortune establish himself as one of the DMV's unique candidates for stardom with his trademark blend of rock and alt-R&B-infused Hip Hop.

"Mister" follows "Forrest Gump,"[1] a brash burst of energy indicative of the wide range of sounds and styles that Fortune brings to the table. The live performance video accompanying the release invigorated Fortune's fanbase and colleagues; Uno The Activist, a pioneer of the 'rage trap' subgenre that powers mosh pits worldwide, didn't hesitate to serve up a reminder of the world Fortune's built. "OSSHWORLD," he commented on Instagram. The two singles mark Black Fortune's first solo releases since 2022's 444 project and notably lead the way for a lot more music coming imminently.

Beginning just a few years prior, Black Fortune released a trio of projects-OsshRock, OSSHLORD and OSSHMOB-that leaned into his DMV ties, welcoming area notables like Fat Trel, Goonew and Xanman into the 'OSSH' world, to help strengthen Black Fortune's brand and take his regional popularity to the next level. Soon after the release of OSSHMOB, Fortune had a firmly established buzz, and received acclaim from the likes of The FADER, Hip Hop DX, Flaunt, HYPEBEAST, Lyrical Lemonade, and more.

His OSSH mantra, which Fortune says is "not only a lifestyle and a language, but an adjective," is the rapper's self-center, and it drives his career thematically. An abstract concept with no set definition, Black Fortune uses it as a tool to keep his friend group close-knit, and his fans in tune with his energy. "If you know, you know," he says about his calling card.

