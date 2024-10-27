DC The Don Begins New Era With 'Rebirth'

(The Forefront Group) DC The Don is evolving in ways nobody could have predicted. This past Wednesday (10/23), the rising star officially released his long-awaited debut album, REBIRTH. The 18-track project represents a defining shift in DC's inner world, where he takes time to ask the existential questions that come with growing up and finding your footing in fame. LISTEN HERE.

REBIRTH includes previously released singles "VENUS," "GOD LEVEL," "BEST FRIEND ONLY," and the shimmering "FLY ENOUGH TO BE VIRGIL." Equally important to the music is the message DC meticulously crafted within which the album exists. The LP's lead single "CAN YOU BREATHE" (featuring Hello Forever) succinctly encapsulates the core of REBIRTH - the feeling of suffocating under the weight of expectations, but finding a way to rise above.

Speaking about the song's significance DC states, "This track is like living on the edge of chaos and not giving a f*** if you fall. I don't just make music to turn up, I make it to face the demons most people run from."

Throughout the album, DC writes thoughtfully and builds his musical sanctuary, diving deeper into themes of existentialism. In that transformative moment, the enigmatic rapper forms his own conclusions on desire, underscored by sounds that push his brilliantly warped artistry even further.

Earlier this week, DC surprised fans with a pop-up concert shortly before REBIRTH made its debut. The Milwaukean raged with supporters at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif., while previewing music from his new album.

REBIRTH, out now via Rostrum Records, is the first glimpse at DC The Don's latest metamorphosis. On the fast track towards a major mainstream breakthrough, he struggles with the conflicting emotions of fame and the weight of superstardom, using music as a medium to soundtrack his everyday life experiences. As he moves toward a place of new beginnings-set to unfold in what he considers his debut album-the former XXL Freshman is poised to embrace his next era.

Stream REBIRTH above and stay tuned for more from DC The Don.

REBIRTH Tracklisting

1. SPOTLIGHTS

2. CAN YOU BREATHE? (feat. Hello Forever)

3. KNIFE IN MY BACK

4. FLY ENOUGH TO BE VIRGIL

5. VENUS

6. LETTER 5

7. GOD LEVEL

8. LOW LIFE ANTHEM (feat. DAMOYEE)

9. STELLA ROSE

10. BEST FRIEND ONLY

11. KNOCK ME OFF MY FEET (feat. Ambre)

12. HOLY MATRIMONY

13. BURN THE CITY

14. BRAND NEW DRUGS

15. SATELLITE

16. HELLO WORLD (feat. Hello Forever)

17. FLY 2 YOU

18. WILL YOU BE MINE

