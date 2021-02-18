.

AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon

Keavin Wiggins | 02-18-2021

Still from the video
Angus Young got the title of one of AC/DC's most beloved classics "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" from a television cartoon series, according to a new Professor Of Rock video covering the legendary song.

Adam Reader shared the latest episode of his YouTube video series "Professor Of Rock" and he covers the song in-depth for an episode that he has called "Hard Rock Legends Couldn't Get This Song Released for 5 YEARS."

In the clip he shares that "When 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' was finished their American label actually refused to release it stateside" and he had this to say in the video's description:

"An anthem by one of the greatest iconic bands of the Rock Era was actually inspired by a cartoon character on the tell the story of AC/DC's blazing rocker, 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' sung masterfully by Bon Scott and written by brothers Angus and Malcom Young." Check out the video below:


