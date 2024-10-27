Sunset Blvd. Album Release Celebrated With Nicole Scherzinger 'With One Look' Video

(BT) Following the triumphant Broadway opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Sunset Blvd. at the St. James Theatre, the highly-anticipated Sunset Blvd: The Album, is released on The Other Songs label. To commemorate the official album release, a new clip of "With One Look," featuring Nicole Scherzinger and directed by Jamie Lloyd has been released.

This recording of the multi-award winning Sunset Blvd., masterfully reimagined by two-time Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award winning director Jamie Lloyd, was captured live on the stage at London's Savoy Theatre. Featuring Olivier Award winner and GRAMMY Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger, Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young, and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton, SUNSET BLVD's debut in London, won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Nicole Scherzinger for Best Actress in a Musical and Tom Francis for Best Actor in a Musical.

SUNSET BLVD: The Album serves as the ultimate experience from the show, while simultaneously being a deeply rich and satisfying listening experience in its own right. This masterful reinterpretation is poised to win over a new legion of converts while thrilling the most loyal of devotees of this beloved show.

To celebrate the album release, a special immersive event is being held today at Dolby 88 in New York City, where members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Box Five Club and invited guests can experience the grandeur of the incredible sounding recording heard in its entirety as a spatial listening experience.

The album is being released as a Triple LP vinyl, featuring beautiful imagery from the London show and a note from Andrew Lloyd Webber included. The album products are available to purchase at https://www.sunsetblvdalbum.com as well as limited edition, in-theater exclusives available for purchase at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton, the album was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jamie Lloyd, Lee McCutcheon, Adam Fisher and Alan Williams mixed in Dolby Atmos, spatial audio.

