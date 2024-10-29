Carolyn Broussard Shares 'Half Pint Of Whiskey'

(Chipster) New Orleans Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Carolyn Broussard just released her new single "Half Pint Of Whiskey" as the latest preview to her Charlie Wooton produced debut album "Ghosts Of The Past" that arrives on November 1st.

Carolyn Broussard is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist based in New Orleans but raised in Cajun country. If you like artists like Mavis Staple, Susan Tedeschi, and Chris Stapleton then you will fall in love with Carolyn Broussard. She trained classically before deciding to hit the New Orleans scene, where she played and sang in every genre all over town. Since the pandemic she has been focused on learning about the music business, producing, recording, licensing, and songwriting, with less frequent live performances and lots of work on the urban farm.

Carolyn Broussard's debut record Ghosts of the Past takes listeners on an intense journey through her life, examining themes of relationships, heritage, and climate change in its 8 original songs. Broussard's powerful and expressive voice is supported by an all-star band and production by Charlie Wooton, drawing on a very wide harmonic palate. Her first single "Without You" landed in the Top 100 of the Apple Music New In Rock chart the week of its debut.

As Broussard explains, "This record means a lot of things to me, but the biggest thing it means to me is that I will not allow other people to control my destiny. Over the course of six years, I have recorded this record-in full-twice. All because I trusted people I shouldn't have. I've learned a lot over the six years, especially how to trust again. I hope that this record and its individual songs can help others to stand up for themselves during the long journey it takes to find the community where you're safe."

The best way to describe the sound of Carolyn Broussard is Americana, raised in Cajun country with a New Orleans attitude. As Wooton states, "Carolyn is an amazing storyteller and a powerhouse vocalist! This is rare i.e. (Bob Dylan and Whitney Houston). She humbly pulls back on the vocal gymnastics to deliver a poignant story telling record. She shares personal stories that any walk of life can identify with. As a producer I'm very proud of how good these recordings came out. We were able to surround Carolyn with the finest musicians New Orleans has to offer. The song writing and the voice needs to be heard around the world." From the lead off singles "Without You" and "Half Pint of Whiskey" to the opener "Dark Eyed Cajun Woman", you can look forward to hearing these songs a lot because they'll be in the ear worm rotation right away!

