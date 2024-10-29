.

Singled Out: Lenny Zenith's One Of Us Should Go

10-29-2024
(Day in Pop) New York-based (by way of New Orleans) singer/songwriter Lenny Zenith just released his album "He/Hymn" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "One Of Us Should Go". Here is the story: We've all been in the ugly midst of a looming or in-progress break-up, separation or divorce. It's painful for everyone on both sides, including friends and family.

When I wrote this, I was in turmoil and anguish over what looked like the end of a very long, often beautiful relationship that was just not working anymore. What was left was a collage of beautiful and painful memories -- dark ones that fractured any light, and glimmers of hope that might appear in the night. Some try everything, apologies, incantations, but sometimes moving on is the only solution to end each other's pain.

We all deal with these passages in life in different ways, some healthier than others, and I'm always trying to focus on the good parts rather than the bad.

Like many of my songs, I character-shift between parties and while there may be allusions to an affair, or at least uncertainty, it was clearly the pain and loss of a once very close connection. I was awash in conflicting emotions lyrically characterized by rain, water, and fire (in the brain).

The blue lights in the desert could either be the police, or aliens, and fading into dust could be the dissolution of the relationship or a subconscious wish to 'disappear', or be teleported from the painful circumstances.

Hopefully, this song evokes the roiling pain and feelings of being caught in an undertow while also the hopefulness that might exist with the passage of time, especially with the clarian horn part at the end.

