Syd Silvair Shares Spooky 'Featherlight' Video

(The Syndicate) Last October, Syd Silvair shared "Featherlight" via Final Girl Records, taking us on a cinematic payback tour, driven by punchy bass and tauntingly sweet vocals. The track is an anthem of revenge, inspired by the classic levitation game "light as a feather, stiff as a board." With the bite of an 80's horror soundtrack, Silvair utilized whispers, crowdsourced from fans around the world, to simulate the incantation that is synonymous with the game. "Featherlight" draws on themes of resurrection, and serves as a reminder that each metaphorical death we suffer is an opportunity to come back better and badder than ever.

Today, Silvair is thrilled to share the music video for the song. Speaking on the process of the video's creation, Silvair said "The video plays on the concept of a poppet, which is a folk-magic term for a doll that's made to represent a person in spells and witchcraft. I found a barbie that vaguely resembled me and handcrafted costumes for her to match my own. Throughout the video I levitate her as a nod to the light as a feather game. The video, like the song, pulls inspiration from throwback horror movies, and we couldn't think of a more classic setting than a big haunted house. We rented an amazing house in the Catskills where we used to throw Halloween parties, and somehow managed to film the whole video in 24 hours!"

Driving and propulsive, with production reminiscent of Italo disco legend Giorgio Moroder, "Featherlight" showcases the moonlighting tarot reader's bewitching vocals, and with a lyrical phantom thread recurring throughout the song: "...light as a feather, stiff as a board," immortalized in the famous levitation scene from the 1996 horror classic, The Craft.

