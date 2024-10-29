Watch G Herbo's 'Dark Knight' Video

(Republic) Following the release of his new project Big Swerv 2.0, Platinum-selling Chicago hip-hop luminary G Herbo returns with a striking new video for "Dark Knight." Celebrating Big Swerv 2.0, G Herbo's "Dark Knight" video blends nostalgic beats with his raw, captivating flow, where he confidently states, "Feel like the Dark Knight." The video takes viewers through Chicago, where he connects with fans at sold-out shows, and New York, where he balances business with moments spent with family, offering fans a rare glimpse into his life.

With Big Swerv 2.0, G Herbo reinvigorates his acclaimed project, adding seven fresh tracks that showcase his artistic growth. Among them, he collaborates with Chris Brown on the new single "Play Your Part," where Brown's smooth vocals resonate alongside Herbo's verses, encouraging, "Baby, just play your part." Plus, "Ball" [feat. Meek Mill] showcases his versatility. Soulful guitar wails, and a thick beat bumps through twinkling keys. Once again, G Herbo's bars cut deep as he reaches up for the light at the end of the tunnel, "And I never needed help, sometimes I stay alone, but I'm'a make it home." Meek Mill counters with his instantly recognizable cadence punctuated by hunger and heart. They lock into a hard-hitting back-and-forth for the duration of the track, showcasing elite wordplay and undeniable emotion in equal measure.

Keeping it Chicago, G Herbo and Lil Durk ignite a volley of melodic rhymes on "In The Air." Then, there's the fiery finale "Nothin." From the jump, he reminds, "Everything I've been through, I survived." A choir rings out in the background, and he launches into a frenetic flow. It culminates with a bold affirmation, "I got too many people I love so I can't care about nothing."

