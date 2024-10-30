Darren Waller Shares 'Internal Warfare' Video

(BHM) Former NFL star and musician Darren Waller has released a music video for the title track of his latest EP, Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass. The song and music video explore the dual sides of Waller's personality.

Waller explains, "I wanted to do something that shed light on the different versions of myself that often clash internally: one that is reflective, thoughtful, and introspective and the other one that is competitive, aggressive, and has something to prove."

"The track has beat switches that provide space for me to flow in and out of both energies, ultimately ending with the more introspective side having the last say. As I learn to find balance within myself, I'm realizing that neither side is good or bad; they are a part of who I am and I accept them both," he adds.

Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass is a four-song EP that reflects Waller's transformation over the past year, blending emotional highs and lows with deep self-awareness. The new music video is the second visual from the project, following "This Too Shall Pass," which features Waller performing inspiring lyrics at a Philadelphia church, offering hope to those facing struggles. The track holds deep meaning for Waller, as it draws from his own experience with addiction and mental health.

The EP marks Waller's third of the year, underscoring his new dedication to music after his football career. Each project showcases his growth as an artist, merging personal themes with unfiltered honesty. Discussing the significance of this EP Waller shares, "The title of this project accurately depicts what 2024 has been like for me. Lots of change has brought about all kinds of thoughts, emotions, and mood swings that have been overwhelming at times. At the same time, those have made room for greater clarity, allowing me to see all the good in my life and to know I'm right where I'm supposed to be. The inner tribulations of this past year provided the friction I needed to sharpen my sword when it comes to my craft and my relationship with myself, and I'm excited to share these songs with the world."

