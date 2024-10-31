Days Of Jupiter Deliver 'The Fix'

(CSM) As 2024 draws to a close, Swedish hard rock and metal powerhouse Days Of Jupiter prepare to launch into an electrifying new chapter with the release of their latest single, "The Fix". This powerful track marks another step toward the band's highly anticipated fifth studio album, slated for release in early 2025 under Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).
"The Fix" combines humming basslines and soaring guitar leads, setting the stage for Janne Hilli's raw, impassioned vocals, which carry an emotional intensity that crescendos in a chorus meant to turn the listener's world upside down. With a rebellious and hopeful spirit, "The Fix" resonates as an anthem for those battling inner struggles and despair, offering a cathartic uplift and becoming a beacon for resilience.
Days Of Jupiter comment: "'The Fix' is a heavy punch in the face with powerful riffs, haunting melodies, and gripping lyrics. Join us as we unleash this captivating narrative that speaks to anyone who has faced their demons and emerged stronger on the other side."
