Worldwide Panic Stream 'Break Me Down' Video

(NPM) Hard Rock/Alt.Metal band Worldwide Panic have released their furious new track "Break Me Down". It's the first release from the Los Angeles, CA based band's upcoming sophomore LP, which is slated for release in the first quarter of 2025. The song was produced by the legendary Bob Marlette (Seether, Airbourne, Saliva; Rob Zombie) and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Shadows Fall, Hatebreed, Demon Hunter, Rob Zombie). The track is a rant against authority figures who try to break you down and control you through mind games.
"Break Me Down" starts off with a middle-eastern flavored sitar line, and then explodes into an ominous down-tuned rhythm, bolstered by crunching guitars and thunderous drums that sounds like equal parts Disturbed, Rammstein and Rob Zombie. The earworm chorus lingers long after the track has ended - making for a compelling anthem of frustration.
Worldwide Panic frontman Lane Steele says "The song - like almost all of our songs - has a rich backstory. We were looking for producers to hire to work on our new material. We met with a famous producer at a multi-million dollar studio. We were told that our material wasn't good and "Where's the hook" - when its staring you in the face the whole time. We left and simply said to each other "Why should we work with someone who wants to break us down, just to build us up again?" And then the song was written within the next 48 hours. We recorded the song with a legend, Bob Marlette. He and his family poured their hearts and souls into this track. It helped make Worldwide Panic sound bigger than I could ever imagine. The experience was great and I am super proud of this track."
The video for "Break Me Down" was directed by Andre Brown and filmed @ Monarch Film Studios in Los Angeles. The performance piece is raw and expressive, and conveys the emotion of the song.
Worldwide Panic Wants To Rule The World With New Album
