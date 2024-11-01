Kolby Cooper Unleashes 'Hate You Too'

(BBR) Acclaimed by People as "country music's newest badass" - Kolby Cooper today releases the passionately heated love-hate relationship of "Hate You Too." With a fiery beat and his high-octane vocal, the raging tune is an ode to every infatuated romantic in love with someone a bit unhinged.

"We wanted to write a song that hit the line of 'is this a toxic love song or a breakup song,'" shares Cooper. "I'm so happy with how it turned out, getting to add grunge elements to what I do is always exciting."

With a wildly obsessed fan base ready to propel the road warrior to stardom, "let's get one thing straight, Kolby Cooper will always bring the heat" (All Country News) as he's "well on his way to headlining shows at Yankee Stadium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre" (Sounds Like Nashville). Continuing to sell out venues with his explosive live sets and earning streaming numbers comparable to household names, the touring powerhouse just announced his annual "Kolby Cooper Christmas Acoustic Tour," following the success of yet another strenuously stacked headlining touring season.

Bolstered by a reputation that precedes him, "the current buzzworthy artist in country music" is "blazing a trail to stardom via rock-hard anthems and sweet sentiments backed by the scream of electric guitars" (People). Not only does Cooper have the stage presence and delivery of a seasoned performer at 25 years old - utterly compelling and fiercely commanding - he's also a notoriously dynamic and innately skilled songwriter. "The man is versatile as all hell. He can have you hyped up through the roof, or have you crying in your beer at the corner of a bar on a Friday night" (Whiskey Riff).

"Hate You Too" continues Cooper's freshly innovative new country-rock direction of rebel-fueled, chaos-driven, relatable anthems that grab your attention from the very first note, which follows the stirring "Running Away," the homesick honesty of "Hello From The Road," the fiery smash "Kill Me," and his label-debut album, Boy From Anderson County To The Moon that was praised as one of the year's "Best Albums" by Whiskey Riff and Raised Rowdy.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

NOV 7 - Texas Club - Baton Rouge, LA

NOV 8 - Rowdys Dance Hall - Webster, TX

NOV 9 - Red Dirt BBQ Music Festival 2024 - Victoria, TX

NOV 15 - Cook's Garage - Lubbock, TX

NOV 16 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

NOV 21 - George's Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

NOV 22 -The Hat - Manhattan, KS

NOV 23 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

DEC 4 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX*

DEC 5 - The Texan - Athens, TX*

DEC 6 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall- Fort Worth, TX*

DEC 7 - The Tap - College Station, TX*

* Kolby Cooper Christmas Acoustic Tour

