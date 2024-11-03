.

A Statement From Kevin Liles On Young Thug

(Atlantic) Kevin Liles, Former Chairman & CEO, 300 Elektra Entertainment; Co-Founder, 300 Entertainment shared a statement about decollements in the Young Thug case.

Liles had this to say, Words can't express the incredible happiness and relief I feel to learn of Jeffery's freedom. There will be a time to discuss the criminalization of hip-hop lyrics and the use of bond denial as a weapon against defendants, but in this moment everyone should feel nothing but joy that this amazing artist and even better man can hug his children, parents, siblings, and other loved ones tonight.

We must always remember artists aren't fictional characters. They're human beings first. God bless Jeffery and his family.

