Lil Wayne and Young Thug Team Up For 'Bless

04-05-2024
(Republic Records) Lil Wayne and Young Thug partner to release their latest track "Bless" with guitars by Dwayne Carter and produced by Wheezy via Young Money Records/Republic Records streaming on all platforms.

"Bless" couldn't come at a better time, giving us the perfect vibe for a summer anthem. The simple yet melodic instrumentals are met by Wayne and Thug's reputable delivery, proving yet again that they continue to make a great duo. Wayne continues to elevate his musical brilliance by showcasing his many talents with a special guitar solo to end the song.

The track also gives fans a first look into the Weezy vs. Wheezy mixtape. Most recently, Wayne made a special appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw this past week alongside Jey Uso, announcing the new single. This Saturday, Wayne will be performing "Bless" for the first time at WrestleMania XL.

